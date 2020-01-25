PAC Global (PAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $78,101.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, P2PB2B and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $78,101.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, YoBit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

