PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,971. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

