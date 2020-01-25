Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0000

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $834,804.00 and $6.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

