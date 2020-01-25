Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $132,000.00 and $1,378.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,985,343 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

