Paragon Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Paragon has a total market cap of $393,548.00 and $5.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

