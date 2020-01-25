ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00005458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $143,241.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008065 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

