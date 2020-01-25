ParkinGo (GOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $570.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $570.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073668 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,357.90 or 1.00375468 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.