ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $570.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $570.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052476 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073486 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,311.71 or 0.99706583 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037428 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.