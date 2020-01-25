Particl Tops One Day Volume of $13,016.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Particl has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $13,016.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00007220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.