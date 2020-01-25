Patientory One Day Volume Reaches $80.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LATOKEN, Upbit and Liqui. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $393,500.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

