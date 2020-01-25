PAWS Fund Achieves Market Cap of $28,080.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $28,080.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

