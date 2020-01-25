PAX Gold Trading Down 0% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,586.24 or 0.18934223 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $94,958.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05517501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128206 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033593 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.