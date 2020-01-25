Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

