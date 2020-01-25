Paxos Standard Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $307.92 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $210.67 million and $307.92 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinall and ABCC. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 209,454,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,453,969 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bittrex, Hotbit, HitBTC, OKCoin, OKEx, TOKOK, Crex24, MXC, BitMart, CoinBene, Gate.io, Coinall, ABCC, Kyber Network, BW.com, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, FCoin, CoinExchange, BCEX, Coinbit, Iquant, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, C2CX, WazirX, P2PB2B, BigONE, DDEX, Bitrue, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Bit-Z, BitMax, Coinsuper, Binance, CoinEx and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

