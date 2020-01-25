Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Paycom Software earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Paycom Software’s score:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Paycom Software stock opened at $314.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.10 and a 12-month high of $324.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

