Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

