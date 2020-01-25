Peercoin Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $42,779.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Poloniex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,351.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.03715763 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003278 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00733012 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,944,970 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, Livecoin, WEX, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, YoBit and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

