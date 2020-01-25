Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.21

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Peerplays has a market cap of $927,566.00 and approximately $189,571.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

