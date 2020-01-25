PegNet Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $38,960.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.03148500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00204101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,062,886,240 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.