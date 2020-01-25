PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 561.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of PMT opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

