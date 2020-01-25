Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $3.73 million and $34.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

