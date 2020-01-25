PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

