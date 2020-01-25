PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $108,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.