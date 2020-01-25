PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

