PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.