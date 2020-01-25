PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.32. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $99.78. 908,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

