Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.4% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.