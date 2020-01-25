Phantasma Price Hits $0.0269 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $462,513.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052661 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073417 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,306.68 or 0.99696251 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

