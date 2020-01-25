Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PSX opened at $100.32 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

