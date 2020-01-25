Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $250,354.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01190772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00207553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073974 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

