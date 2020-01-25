Phore Price Hits $0.0796 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,890,649 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

