Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $57,213.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000946 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,432,309,615 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

