Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $64,047.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000571 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,428,019,615 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

