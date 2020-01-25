Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,078.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $518,023.00 and approximately $1,078.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.01213155 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000786 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,171,716 coins and its circulating supply is 414,911,280 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.