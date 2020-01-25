Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) is Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 7.7% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $119,834,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 99,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,419,000 after purchasing an additional 261,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.12. 762,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,785. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.55.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

