Pirl (PIRL) One Day Volume Hits $7,610.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $467,901.00 and $7,610.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,612,676 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

