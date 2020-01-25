PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $15.35 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003238 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, Coinroom and Bittrex. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $251,977.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009296 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005579 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bisq, Bittrex, Coinroom, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Graviex, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

