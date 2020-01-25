PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $698,864.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $698,864.00 and $344,652.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,351.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.03715763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00732498 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000423 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

