PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $6,599.00 and $40.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

