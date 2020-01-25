PlayChip Market Capitalization Hits $6.79 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $321.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

