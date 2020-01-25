PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PLDT by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PLDT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

PHI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,304. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.46.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $819.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.