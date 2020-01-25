Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and DecisionPoint Systems (NASDAQ:DPSI) Head to Head Review

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pluralsight and DecisionPoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80 DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pluralsight currently has a consensus price target of $25.78, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Pluralsight’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Pluralsight has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and DecisionPoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79% DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluralsight and DecisionPoint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million 11.98 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -13.54 DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DecisionPoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluralsight.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pluralsight beats DecisionPoint Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

