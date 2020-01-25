PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,530,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

