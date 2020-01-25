POA Network (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

