Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.83. 615,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

