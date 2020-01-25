Polis (POLIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,689.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $11,689.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00011395 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,396,174 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.