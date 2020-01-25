PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,919.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $30,919.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.