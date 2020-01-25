POPCHAIN Price Hits $0.0010 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, LBank and GDAC. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $916,267.00 and $14,421.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy, GDAC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.