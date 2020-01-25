PopularCoin (POP) Trading Down 29.1% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,004.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00643591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007987 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,991,619,819 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.