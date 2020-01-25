Populous Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004127 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bithumb and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.